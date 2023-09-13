Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has contracted construction giant Julius Berger to build three flyovers and other road projects worth N78 billion in the state.

He disclosed this after the second executive meeting held in Asaba.

The city of Warri and its environs are shadows of themselves after some multinational oil companies relocated their administration offices in 2013.

What followed after their departure is the deterioration of major infrastructure and economy of the once bubbling oil city

One of the campaign promises of the governor was to give Warri a facelift.

Governor Oborevwori also reechoed this promise in June during an inspection tour.

Now, the governor is making good his pledge.

Another area of concern to the Delta state government is deplorable condition of most federal roads in the state.

The construction of the three flyovers will address the traffic congestion in Warri and the projects will be completed by December 2025