The Delta state government has distributed relief materials to victims of 2021 sea encroachments and coastal flooding of some communities in Warri South West local government area.

The state commissioner, Bureau for special duties JohnBull Edema revealed this while handing out their building materials and food items to the victims.

These relief materials are coming to the victims of the disaster 15 months after their homes and sources of livelihood were damaged by the incident.

Despite the delay, the state government restated its commitment to the plight of the victims who are still suffering from the consequences of the natural disaster.

“In line with his Excellency commitment and based on assessment and certain relief materials, were recommended as assistant to the victim to reduce the effect of the disaster.

“This humanitarian gesture is line with his Excellency’s commitment to the welfare of Deltans” Mr Edema said.

He expressed appreciation to his excellency, Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the necessary tools and ensure that SEMA is enabled to respond effectively to various disaster across

the state despite limited resources available to government.

Also speaking, Director, SEMA, Delta State, Karo Ovemeso said it is better late than never adding that this was government’s own way of saying it feels the pain of the victims.

“Government cannot compensate your loss, government is only trying to show concern to at least tell you that they feel the pain that you suffer at that time and be able to give you little support to overcome the losses and the pain you went through.

Receiving the items, the victims from Warri South West appreciated the government for the gesture.

Items distributed include rice, oil, beans, beauty materials like roofing sheets, ceiling boards among others.

