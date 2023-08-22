The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to some victims of the 2022 flood in Kwara State.



The distribution of the relief materials was flagged off by the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries included agricultural inputs, food items, sewing machines, grinding machines, mosquito nets and mattresses.

The director general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed represented by Mr Ephraim Tony, head of Monitoring and Evaluation of the agency, said that the federal government approved the intervention specifically for people affected by the 2022 flood disasters and those classified as the most vulnerable persons across the country.

Ahmed recalled that the 2022 flood disaster devastated many communities across the country, including Kwara State, where most of the people in the communities were displaced and their farmlands and crops completely washed away by water.

