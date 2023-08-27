Over twenty thousand victims of the 2022 devastating flood in Kebbi state will benefit from the federal government special economic and livelihood emergency intervention bring distributed by the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state capital.

NEMA Team lead and Officer in charge of said Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) programme in Kebbi state Ibrahim Mohammed said the gesture was to facilitate quick return to normalcy in the affected areas adding that the flood disaster affected most agrarian communities in the state.

Kebbi state governor who is represented by his deputy Umar Abubakar Tafida during the flag off of the distribution says the state government has but in place modalities to ensure smooth distribution of the items to the target beneficiaries.