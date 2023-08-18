The director general of national emergency management authority, NEMA Mustapha Habeeb has advised residents to support Government’s effort in it’s flood control management across the country.

Habeeb who was represented by Chiamaka Chidi made the call on Friday in Ado Ekiti at the flag off of distribution of relief materials to about seven thousand households affected by flood in the state.

The director general in his remarks assured flood victims in Ekiti state of government’s readiness to provide help to residents affected by natural disasters.

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Monisade Afuye Charged residents to Desist from activities, with potentials of promoting flooding in the state, noting that Ekiti state has commenced clearing of waterways to prevent recurrence of flooding.

Some of the affected communities ravaged by flood expressed joy over government support through the donation of food items and non food items to enable.