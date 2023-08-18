Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the three ministers appointed from the state by President Bola Tinubu.

They are Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Dr. Ishak Salako, Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, Governor Abiodun lauded President Tinubu on the portfolios, saying that they reflected the belief in the capacity and competence of the ministers-designate.

According to him, the nomination of the trio and the choice of portfolios would prove critical in actualizing the president’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He said: “No doubt, the nomination of Mr. Wale Edun, Dr Bosun Tijani and Dr Ishaq Salako and the subsequent assignment of portfolios reflects President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to turn things around in the country and give hope to millions of Nigerians.”

While wishing the ministers-designate, who are set to resume office on Monday, the best of luck as they discharge responsibilities to the President and their fatherland, the governor urged them to undertake programmes and policies that would lift Nigeria and Nigerians to unprecedented heights and justify the confidence reposed by Nigerians in electing the Tinubu administration into power during the 2023 polls.