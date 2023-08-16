President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to Minister Designates.

The Senate confirmed only 45 of the President’s nominees out of a list of 48 names sent for screening.

These ministers Designate now know their job descriptions as President Bola Tinubu gets set to inaugurate the Federal Executive Council.

In the list, there was no portfolio for the Ministry of Niger Delta, which technically suggests that the Ministry may have been scrapped by the President.

Some ministries were also unbundled and new ministries created.

The Ministry of Finance was separated from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning and a new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was carved out of the Ministry of Transport.

What used to be Ministry of Mines and Steel was split in two and is now Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and Ministry of Steel Development.

The Former Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike will be the first Person from the South-South region of the country to be given a portfolio as Minister of the FCT, President Tinubu also assigned Wale Edun as the Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the Economy.

A portfolio of the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare was given to Ali Pate.

There was also no portfolio for the Senior Minister of Petroleum resources, which suggests that the President will oversee the Ministry that has also been split with the Ministry of Gas resources.