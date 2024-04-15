Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assigned the following portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday.

Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs: Amidu Takuro, Physical Planning & Urban Development: Gbenga Olaniyi Esq., Water Resources & Sanitation: Sunday Akinwalere, Agriculture: Olayato Aribo, Health: Dr Banji Ajaka.

Others are; Culture & Tourism: Rasheed Badmus, Women Affairs & Social Development: Lola Fagbemi, Youth & Sport: Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Education: Laolu Akindolire, Commerce & Industry: Segun Ayerin, Regional Integration & Development. Boye Ologbese and Information & Orientation: Wale Akinlosotu.

Meanwhile, . Olugbenga Omole has been re-assigned from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Transport as Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.