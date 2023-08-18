The Oyo State Government has declared Monday as a maiden public holiday to celebrate Isese Day.

The day will now be celebrated annually by traditionalists across the state.

The announcement was made through a circular signed by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo.

This followed the resolution of the Oyo State House of Assembly that earmarked August 20 for the celebration of Isese Day.

According to the circular entitled, The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has graciously approved August 20, 2023 of every year as “Isese day” in Oyo State, to commemorate the celebration of Traditional Religious festivity.

“Towards this end, Monday, August 21, 2023, has been declared as the maiden Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s festivity in the state.

Makinde further urged traditional worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.