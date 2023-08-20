The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has successfully completed the documentation process for all Ministers-Designate this evening.

It would be recalled that the documentation which commenced on Saturday at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the, Shehu Shagari Complex, Abuja, witnessed the large turn- out of most Ministers-Designate who completed the process yesterday.

Today, the remaining Ministers-Designate concluded the exercise.

In all, the forty-five Ministers-Designate successfully completed the documentation process and also picked up three invitation cards for their guests.

Adequate transportation arrangements according to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been concluded to convey Ministers-Designate and their three invited guests to the venue of the ceremony at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Permanent Secretaries in various MDAs are advised to meet their respective Ministers after the swearing- in ceremony at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for further interaction with them.

Meanwhile, detailed arrangements for live coverage of the event according to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.

It However added that State House correspondents, have automatic entry to the venue.

All others would have to join through a link that would be provided for clean feeds.