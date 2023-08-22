The Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives says he has been vindicated on the validation of his name by the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital which also upheld his election.

Benjamin Kalu expressed gratitude to the judiciary for recognising that he followed due process and other extant laws to validate his name.

While also thanking the people of Bende federal constituency on whose mandate he stands, the deputy speaker says his confidence in the judiciary to do justice to issues at all times remains unwavering.

Recall that the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election, Frank Chinasa, had petitioned the tribunal, seeking the nullification of Benjamin Kalu’s victory on account of alleged inconsistency in his name change.