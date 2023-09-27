The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated Muslims around the world on this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Mr. Kalu advised Muslims to internalise the principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad and exhibit compassion to one another, particularly the needy in society.

He said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu.

The Deputy Speaker also urged Muslims, and all Nigerians, to continue to respect the ideals of peace and togetherness, and to pray sincerely for the country’s prosperity, assuring Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will not disappoint them.

Kalu went on to say that “the House of Representatives, led by Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, is working on legislation that will improve the economy and living conditions of Nigerians,” asking people not to lose hope for a better future.

The Deputy Speaker wishes all Muslims a joyful Eid-ul-Maulud.