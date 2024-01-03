The Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says he will leverage on eight pillars, a multi-stakeholder approach to restore peace in the South East region.

This is in response to the growing impact of agitations, economic decline and security threats in the South East region.

The South East region comprises of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi.

The region has witnessed insecurity arising from agitations and wanton killing by outlawed group, IPOB in the past few years.

Peace in South East Project, PISE-P, is a five year peace building and development initiative.

Advertisement

It seeks to address the socio-economic challenges and security issues facing the region.

The target for the Deputy Speaker is to find lasting peace in the area.

According to Mr Kalu, the support he garnered from the declaration at Bende local government area of Abia State, testifies to acceptability and unity of purpose.

He believes the project will quench the fire of agitations and sit at home enforcement in the south East.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers, clergy, and political class, have also reacted to the launch of the Peace Declaration.

They believe that with collaborative effort, PISE-P would definitely be a success.

Advertisement

Also, the Federal Government says it is committed to end the insecurity challenges plaguing the Southeast region.