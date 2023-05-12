A political pressure group, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates is calling on federal lawmakers across party lines to support the southeast geopolitical zone to produce the Deputy Speaker of the House of

Representatives.



The group, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt said they are backing the current spokesperson of the House of Representatives and lawmaker representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Benjamin Kalu for the position.

According to them, Benjamin Kalu is the best man for the job given his performance in the 9th Assembly.

They also commended the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress for zoning the position to the southeast in response to region’s quest for leadership in the new political dispensation.

