2023 Presidency: Group advocates for zoning to South East

A coalition of South East Renaissance Assembly is requesting that other geopolitical zones should concede the next presidential slot to the South East region.

The group made up of former political officers, pressure Groups from the five South East states, made the request at a news conference in Enugu.

After the successful national convention of major political parties in Nigeria sand with less than nine months to the next election, political activities are gradually gathering momentum.

Among some sections of the polity, the demand that south east geopolitical zone should be preferred for the 2023 presidential ticket, is greatly important.

This coalition of Igbo elders group is not different in the quest.

They believed that Nigeria’s president of south east extraction, will automatically douse the rising secessionist agitation in the zone.

The group who are mainly members of the ruling All Progressive Congress, advances the thought that the zone should not be left out in the scheme of things in the nation’s politics.

The Igbo elders’ group commended president Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in critical infrastructure in the sub-region. They claim the President’s achievements are enough to make APC popular in the zone.

They promised to continue exploring various channels of influence to address youths restiveness in the zone, occasioned by high unemployment and failed promises by the political class, despite the enormous resources at their disposal.