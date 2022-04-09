Nigeria’s challenges can only be solved by group of genuine minded persons – Aspirant

A Presidential aspirant, Christopher Imumolen has declared that Nigeria’s challenges cannot be solved alone by an individual; but by a group of genuine minded persons.

He made this known in a chat with newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta the Ogun state capital.

He noted that the visit became imperative to tap from the former president’s wealth of experience; with a pledge to help solve Nigeria’s challenges.

The Presidential aspirant said he will be bringing his private sector expertise to bear.