Yekini Ayoku takes over as Kaduna new Police Commissioner

A new commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku has be posted to the Kaduna State Command by the inspector general, Usman Alkali-Baba.

He resumed duty on Friday to succeed the retired former commission Mudashiru Abdulahi.

His posting is coming at the time the state is facing dire security challenges posed by terrorists who kill and abduct locals for ransom.

He assured that the Kaduna police under his leadership will restrategise to tackle banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the state.

He immediately took a tour to the Kaduna-Abuja highway to assess the situation before visiting the site of the train attack.