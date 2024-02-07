A new police commissioner, Mr. Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi has assumed duty at the Delta State Police Command sequel to the transfer of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Wale Abbas, his predecessor to force headquarters, Abuja.

A statement signed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bright Edafe indicated that Mr. Olufemi was “the immediate past Deputy Force Secretary at the force headquarters Abuja before he was deployed to Delta State Command as the 22nd commissioner.”

Edafe stated that shortly after assuming duty, the new commissioner promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor and warned that the command under his watch would not condone any form of criminality.

“The CP promised to build on existing security mechanisms in place, enthrone peace and safety in Delta State. He advised the public to always cooperate with the police and other security agencies at all times, while tasking the youths not to allow themselves to be used as for any act of criminality,” Edafe stated.

The PPRO further stated that the outgone Police Commissioner, Mr. Abass expressed appreciation to the Delta State Government and the people for their cooperation while he was in-charge of the command and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.