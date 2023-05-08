New commissioner of police in Delta State, Wale Abbas says he is committed to deepen community policing towards reducing the recent upsurge in kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes prevalent in the oil rich state.

The new police boss in the state who resumed duty on Monday at the state Police Command Headquarters Asaba called on all stakeholders and other security agencies to continue to cooperate with the force to ensure crime is reduce to the bearest minimum in all parts of the state.

Kogi State Vigilantes rescue 134 Abuja Kidnap victims

Vigilantes in Kogi State have rescued 134 victims who were abducted from various parts of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, the victims were rescued during an operation by the vigilantes in forests located within the state and parts of Nasarawa State.

The Kogi State vigilantes were said to have stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, rescuing victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, and Toto council area of Nasarawa State.

Chairman of the Kogi/Koton Karfe Local Government Area, Dauda Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery.

The council boss has also ensured that the victims were properly reunited with their families in their respective LGAs.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, retired Comdr. Jerry Omodara also praised the vigilantes and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in fighting crime in the state and beyond.

NSCDC HOLDS PASSING OUT PARADE FOR COMMANDANT.

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Benue State Command, Philip Okoh, has bowed out of service, amidst encomiums and emotions, after serving the corps meritoriously.

He was pulled–out at a parade at the Benue State NSCDC headquarters, in Makurdi.

On the 15th June, 2021, Philip Okoh resumed at the Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

He pulls out this day as the 12th State Commandant, an occasion which kicks off with a march past

This pulling-out-parade is attended by representatives of Service Chiefs, heads of security agencies, government officials and representatives among others.

Philip Okoh thanks Governor Samuel Ortom and all officers in the command for their support and cooperation which he says was instrumental to the recorded successes of his tenure.

The Commandant General, Ahmed Audi is represented by the Zonal Commander, Zone H, Commandant Akpan Nsikan who describes the state commandant, Philip Okoh, as very dynamic in the course of his work.

Governor Samuel Ortom is represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters

He describes Philip Okoh as a man of great vision who took training and welfare of his men seriously.

In another development, the Benue State Security Council has resolved to tackle insecurity in the State through the use of satellite gadgets to nip criminality in the bud.

Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu who chaired the meeting noted that attacks on Benue Communities by bandits in recent times have been devastating.