The Sokoto state police command has gotten a new commissioner of police ahead of the governorship and state house of Assembly elections.

Shettima Zannah was with the Explosive ordinance disorder unit at the force headquarters in Abuja before he was transferred to the Sokoto state command.

Mr Zannah while addressing newsmen said no state owned security personnel will be used in the 18th February election.

Security agencies have certain roles to discharge in the build-up to an election

Their commitment to the performance of such roles goes a long way in laying a solid foundation for the successful conduct of the election.

In Nigeria, the wide powers conferred on the Police and Armed Forces under the Constitution and their relevant Acts empower them to carry out these functions even where there exists no express statutory provisions for such functions under the Electoral Act.

In Sokoto state candidates in governorship and state house of Assembly elections for 18th March 2023 have met with the new police chief in the state.

Shettima Zannah who officially resumed duty on Thursday is set to hit the ground running.

This meeting is to assure the police of their support and commitment to ensuring they carry out their duties without undue interference.

CP Zannah says no preferential treatment will be given to anyone who decides to disrupt the electoral process of 18th March.

He notes that the use of state-owned security operatives as well as vigilantes will not be permitted.

He advised that no electoral criminal or offender should test the resolve of the police as they will be met with stiff resistance.