Oyo Police command gets new Commissioner of Police

The Oyo state command of the Nigeria Police Force now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is Adebowale Williams and the 44th Commissioner of Police of the Oyo state police command.

A statement released by the Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer revealed that the new CP is a Police Officer with a record 30 years stellar working experience spanning across administration, intelligence, departments of operations and Public Relations.

He said professionally, he commenced his job in the Nigeria Police Force after his Commissioning in 1993 at Enugu State Police Command, South-East Nigeria where he later became the State Public Relations Officer.

He was also the Area Commander Kontagora, Niger State, and an active member of the IGP Special Investigation Unit, Staff Officer Federal Operations, Director Professional Studies Police Staff College Jos and CP FCID Annex, Gombe.

Academically, the Commissioner of Police holds a B.sc in Political Science, M.sc in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution and an LLB in Law.

He is a fellow of the National Defence College and a distinguished member of the Nigeria Institute of Management.

He now succeeds AIG Ngozi Onadeko who now takes charge of Police armament.