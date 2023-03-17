Three political parties, namely, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Action Alliance (AA), and the African Democratic Party (ADP), have collapsed their structures into APC with less than 48 hours to Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The three parties believe the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in Plateau, Nentawe Yilwatda, has what it takes to transform the state into a better place.

Officials of three political parties in Plateau disclosed their intention to support the candidates of the APC in the upcoming governorship and state legislature elections in the state.

It is the period before elections when new alliances are forged and this development is not strange

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Party in Plateau State, Rufus Bature, in company with some party officials, disclosed this development to journalists in Jos.

Mr. Bature also revealed while six political parties so fat have officially made these alliances with the ruling party in the state, only these three are have made it public for some reasons.

He is optimistic that victory is certain for APC with this decision by the three political parties.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress Party in Plateau State urged its supporters to turn out and cast their votes while adhering to conduct the guidelines set by the electoral body.