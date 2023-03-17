The Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commissioned a multipurpose commodity cleaning center to serve as a first line value adding center to support exports of Shea, Soyabean, Sesame and other commodity products in Niger state.

The event which took place in Minna, was a partnership project between the state government and Mr. Sheriff Balogun, the President of the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria.

Governor Sani Bello who expressed delight over the project said the centre will consolidate on the investment drive of his administration over the years.

He said the facility would be replicated in every geopolitical zone of the state where crops such as Sesame seeds and soybeans are produced adding that it will ensure that raw commodity output is cleaned and packaged to retain the value chain within the state.

According to the Governor, “As a further measure, we are working on updating the commodity laws on exportable products such as sesame, that will prohibit uncleaned sesame seeds from being transported out of the State.

Niger state is diversely and richly endowed with great potential for export across multiple sectors , particularly agriculture, livestock and fisheries, solid minerals, arts and crafts.

Over the years successive governments have enacted various policies to put the focus on agriculture and turn export of Agro-commodities into a means of driving economic growth and rural development.

Yet there is still much left to be explored

Its rich abundant land , centrality of its location and a varied climate capable of supporting multiple farming systems, are some of the comparative advantages in Niger state, yet to be harnessed.

Now with some show of commitment the state is encouraging a flurry of export activities in identified core export crops such as Soyabean, sesame, yam, Shea and cashew in which the farmers have comparative advantages .

It is crucial that these standards are maintained to meet the quality parameters of the destination market, in order to prevent rejection at the delivery locations.