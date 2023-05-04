The Nigerian Army has commissioned a manual wargaming center at the headquarters of its Training and Doctrine Command in Minna, Niger state.

Chief of Army staff lieutenant general Farouk Yahaya who commissioned the centre alongside a series of other projects said the this will ensure effective simulation of operational strategies before engagement.

Engaging conflicts globally is constantly demanding change in strategies and tactics.

At the heart of these changes is the constant use and improvement in technology

This requires huge budgeting to provide the necessary environment.

The Nigerian Army is allocated 580 billion naira in the 2023 military budget, including 29.87 billion naira budgeted for capital spending.

Compared to what other military giants set aside for infrastructure development in their military, more needs to be done.

However the chief of Army staff lieutenant general Farouk Yahaya says provision of an adequate training environment is a focal point of his command philosophy.

Which is why he is here at the headquarters of the training and doctrine command to commission the manual war gaming center to help simulation of operation strategies before they are used in battle formations.

The commander of the training and doctrine command Major General olabanji says the manual war gaming center will greatly improve the training capacity of the Army

The chief of Army staff also commissioned this edifice which is the new official residence of the TRADOC commander.