Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in 8 new permanent secretaries in the Niger state civil service.

The governor also granted audience to the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs and promised to provide 5 hectares of land at the industrial park to build an entrepreneurship center.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Government House Minna.

The Governor charged the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries to be prudent in the discharge of their duties and bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the civil service.

He enjoined them to assist the commissioners in the various ministries they would be assigned to achieve optimal results by providing proper guidance and advice as well as monitoring the activities of their subordinates.

Governor Bello received the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs at the security chambers.

He commended the association for making plans to train 500 women in the state in vocational skills.

He further promised to grant the request for 2 hectares of land made by the association to build an entrepreneurship Centre.

Instead of the 2 hectares of land requested at the industrial park the governor increased it to 5 hectares and directed his chief of staff and the ministry of lands to work out the issuance of the C of O within the next 30 days.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of products produced and packaged by the women which they export to other countries.

