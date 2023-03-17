The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of Justice Kayode Ariwoola, at its has recommended the compulsory retirement of Justice F. B. Andetur, the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court with immediate effect.

Justice Andetur was recommended for compulsory retirement following the findings of an Investigation Committee to a petition written against him by Senator Muhammed Sanusi Dagash, that he suppressed judgment by failing to deliver judgment in Suit between Kassim Yahaya Ahmad Vs Shittu Wurmo & Shuwari Farms Limited , 30 months after adoption of final addresses by the parties.

The Council after deliberation found that the Chief Judge breached the provisions of Section 294(1) of the Constitution and therefore recommended him for compulsory retirement with immediate effect to Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State.

In the interim, the Council in exercise of its disciplinary powers under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, has suspended Justice Andetur from office pending his compulsory retirement.

He is to hand over to the next most senior Judge in the State.