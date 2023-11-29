With poor sanitation contributing to the outbreak of deadly diseases, a non-profit organisation has organized a cleaning exercise and Health outreach for residents in Akowonjo area of Lagos state.

They say this outreach is a way of giving back to the community and raise awareness on the importance of routine health checks.

This is the popular Baale Market in Akowonjo area of Lagos State.

A non-profit Organization in Lagos has identified the need to make health care more accessible to men, women, and children within this community.

Beneficiaries of the outreach had access to free medical consultation, tests, and medications

A cleaning exercise was also conducted to raise awareness on the importance of environmental hygiene to healthy living.

Health experts emphasised the need for people to pay more attention to their wellbeing.

The beneficiaries say the wholesome healthcare outreach is what many of them can not afford.

With initiatives like this, indigent Nigerians can have access to healthcare and become more enlightened about the importance of cleanliness to their overall well-being.