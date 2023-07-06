Nigeria Army has reaffirms its readiness to continue to provide adequate protection for citizens, enhance security in the country and strengthen civil military relationship.

The Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta made this known during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration and medical outreach Programme organized for the people.

In order to further bridge the gap between the military and the civilian, the Nigerian Army, 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala has embarked on medical outreach and sanitation exercise to communities in Ogun State.

The programme which started at rounder area of Abeokuta and Ijaye Tuntun Community in the state capital provided opportunity for residents to benefit directly from the military through the sanitation exercise and to check their health status, get treatment and collect free drugs.

Speaking about the efforts of the Nigerian Army in ensuring safety for the people, the brigade Commander, MUHAMMAD AMINU noted that the command is working closely with stakeholders and seek for more cooperation from the residents.

He added that they embarked on different activities, especially the medical outreach in celebration of the Nigerian Army Day and to let citizens know that Nigerian Army is for the people.

Aside from free drugs and treatment provided to the residents the command also planned to visit to orphanages in the state to donate food items.