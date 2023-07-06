Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima says the importance of peace for achieving any meaningful development in the country can not be overemphasised.

The Vice President said this when a delegation of the Hadeija Emirate Council led by the Emir of Hadeija and Chairman of Jigawa State Traditional Council, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima talked about the importance of peace for national development, and acknowledged that Kano and Jigawa States have been largely peaceful and and described the two Northwest states as “islands of peace in an unending ocean of poverty, insecurity and depravity”.

VP Shettima also talked about Federal Government’s efforts at mitigating the impact of floods that has ravaged rural communities in Jigawa State,

On the issue of the incessant flooding being experienced in Jigawa State, the Vice President pledged that the Federal Government will soon address the challenge of flooding facing the State because of its negative impact on agriculture and food production.

He said already, this threatens agriculture and food production, but President Tinubu’s administration has commenced the process of pushing back the impact of this natural disaster.

The Emir of Hadeija congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President on their successful inauguration and promised their continued support for the government, and also endorsed the appointment of the deputy Chief of staff to the President who is an indigene of Hadejia in Jigawa State.