The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu has assumed duty post at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He was welcomed by the guards and the senior officers of the Command before proceeding to the Commissioner’s office where he had a meeting with them.

He assured the people of the state of his commitment to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and ensure adequate security and safety of the people in the state.

He equally vowed not to tolerate acts of crime and criminality especially cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery.