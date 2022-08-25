New Enugu CP, Ammani, assumes duty

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has assumed duty as the 27th Commissioner of Police in the state.

Ammani took over from outgoing Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, who had been redeployed to Kano State Command as a Commissioner of Police

The new commissioner appealed for maximum support and cooperation of the citizenry, especially in the area of timely sharing of credible information and intelligence on crime development.

He said that he would bring his wealth of administrative, operational and intelligence/investigation experience garnered over 30 years to bear in reducing crime and criminality in the state.