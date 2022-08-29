Kolo Yusuf assumes duty as new Police Commissioner in Zamfara

Mr Kolo Yusuf, on Monday assumed duty as the 32nd commissioner of police in Zamfara state

Mr. Kolo took over from the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, who recently retired from Service

Ayuba Elkanah was Commissioner of Police in Zamfara between August 13th, 2021 to August 11th 2022

Arriving the Zamfara State Police Command Headquarters for the first time as the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf and his entourage were received by officers and Men of the command in a colorful brief Ceremony and guard of honour mounted by men of the Command

The Deputy Commissioner of Police operations Dauda Mamman led the team that recieved the new Commissioner of police

During his maiden address to senior Officers of the command, the 54 year old CP assures of his unalloyed Commitment to the Protection of lives and property of the citizens

He noted that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in reducing crime in the state.

CP Kolo also warn criminal elements to renounce their Criminal activities and toe the path of peace or face the consequences

Zamfara is one of the Northern States that has Continued to bear the brunt of armed bandits attack in almost all parts of the state, which has led to the death of many, thousands abducted and others fled their ancesstoral homes for safer Communities

It is expected that the new Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf who is a professional crime fighter will play a vital role in bringing to end the over a decade Banditry, Cattle rustling and Kidnapping for ransom

He was born in 1968 in Majiko village of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

Kolo Yusuf attended Katambi/Bologi Primary School from 1974 to 1979. Between 1979 to 1985 and was selected by the Niger State Government for a scholarship where he successfully completed his Secondary School Education at the Government Technical College, Lagos State.

The 32nd Zamfara police Commissioner also holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from University of Abuja, and is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). He also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention from Bayero University Kano, with a Doctorate Degree in International Relations.

The 54 year old senior police officer was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 and has served in various operational capacities which includes Officer in Charge, Anti-Robbery Squad in Anambara, Kano, Kogi States and FCT among others.

He was also the Commander, IGP Crack Squad Zone 1 Kano, Coordinator, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS); and Commander Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad (TIU-STS) under the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

CP Kolo Yusuf has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria, such as Advanced Detective course at the Police Staff College, Jos in Plateau State and in China, Turkey and Colombia, others are on Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism, management and prevention of violent crimes, detailing and management of crime scenes, modern threat and human intelligence development by the metropolitan school of Business and management among others.

As a seasoned crime fighter, CP kolo Yusuf led several operations that led to the unprecedented arrest/neutralize of many Bandits/Boko Haram terrorists, rescue of kidnapped victims and recoveries of arms and ammunition.

Some of the successes he recorded includes the arrest of terrorists who attacked the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) , the terrorists who kidnapped students of Greenfield University and Bathel secondary school in Kaduna, he also led an operation that successfully rescued Mikel Obi’s father and arrested the suspects including the syndicate leader, a woman popularly known as Hauwa.

He also led the rescue of 82 year old mother of chairman of Pharmaceutical giant JUHEL and chairman Tonimas petroleum group. All the kidnappers in these high profile cases were rounded up and arrested.

CP kolo Yusuf was conferred with several awards and commendations from reputable Nigerian communities, Government Agencies and organisations. These include , the prestigious traditional title of Agu na eche Mba one of Onitsha, in Anambara State. He was also honored by the Nigerian Telecommunications LTD for his gallantry and bravery in confronting terrorists who attempted to vandalize and shut down communications in Abuja.

The new Zamfara commissioner of police appealed for support and cooperation from residents, especially in the timely sharing of information and intelligence on crime.