F.G to train students, youths on vocational skills in Lagos

Three thousand students and youths in Lagos State will be equipped with additional skills aside from their academic pursuits and qualifications.

This is happening at a time the federal government says it will commenced training on Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme for youths in the state

Advertisement

The aim is to equip them with skills that would make them self-employed and self-reliant in order to reduce poverty in the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Intervention, Fela Bank-Olemoh, disclosed this earlier today in Lagos when he visited the State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo.

Advertisement