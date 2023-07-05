Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has restated the Nigerian Army’s readiness at ensuring peace and stability across the nation.

The Army chief gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Chief of Army Staff arrived the office of the Governor of Oyo state in Agodi alongside other top military officers in their rank and file.

The visit is part of activities set aside to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration and 160th anniversary of the Nigerian Army.

The Governor while addressing his visitors congratulated the Chief of Army Staff on his new appointment and advised the leadership of the army on proper engagement of its personnel to overcome many challenges

The Chief of Army staff says he is ready with his team to make insecurity a thing of the past.

Major General Taoreed Lagbaja proceeded to the Palace of the Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, where he expressed gratitude to the monarch for fostering a harmonious relationship between the traditional institution and the military,

The Army chief says he is confident that through collaborative efforts, comprehensive strategies, and a unified approach, the military will achieve unprecedented success.