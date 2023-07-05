The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN is insisting that its members must adopt the best global standard and practices in the discharge of their professional duties.

To achieve this, the national body is conducting regional mandatory professional development training for its members.

ANAN is also seeking stronger collaboration with public sector executives and political leaders.

The professional body is conscious of the crucial roles that its members play and their place in Nigeria’s quest for prudent management of public funds.

At a courtesy visit to Gombe State governor who is also a seasoned accountant, the executives of ANAN share their vision for their professional body.

For the past 44 years, ANAN has been at the fore of promoting best practices in the accounting field.

Executives of the professional body are confident that with their new vision and insistence on global best practices, accountants in Nigeria can adequately play a lead role in the country’s rebirth.