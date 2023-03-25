The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has completed the year’s refresher training at the Army War College in Abuja.

The course, which began on March 21st, was organized by ‘A Team’ professionals from the DHQ to improve the skills of officers ranging in rank from Major to Colonel and equivalent drawn from the DHQ, Service Headquarters, and other military formations in Abuja.

The training was approved by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, to meet the goal of increasing the inputs of officers serving within and outside DHQ, Air Vice Marshal OA Tuwase, represented by Rear Admiral DD Dangwel, said during the graduation ceremony for the participants.

Those officers were those whose duties included serving as secretary of Military Boards and Committees, writing service papers, correspondence, and performing other tasks.

According to the ability of the knowledgeable resource people chosen to lead the course, he noted, the participants had undoubtedly learned a lot that would improve their performance in the various offices where they worked.

Rear Admiral Dangwel therefore commended members of the ‘A Team’ Professionals for devoting time to impact their wealth of knowledge and experience on the participants.

He urged the participants to apply the knowledge gained from the course in their respective offices at the DHQ and other military formations.

A total number of 36 officers of the ranks of Major to Colonel and equivalent participated in the course.

Highpoints of the graduation ceremony featured presentation of certificates to the participants and an award to the best overall participant, Major Aderemi Adams Kasali from Headquarters Guards Brigade.