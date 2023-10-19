A three day scoping mission programme facilitated by Ekiti State government in collaboration with the UN-Habitat has been concluded in Ado-Ekiti.

The programme was targeted at promoting sustainable urbanization and creating resilient cities

It was a follow up of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ekiti State government and UN-Habitat in Nairobi, Kenya.

It’s main objective was fostering collaboration in the implementation of activities geared towards regional spatial planning, preparation of urban development plans and urban renewal for Ekiti State.

The three day gathering provided a veritable avenue on the scoping mission for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe in formulating comprehensive strategies for inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Ekiti State is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on bureau of housing and mortgage development, Gboyega Oloniyo said government’s commitment to promoting sustainable urbanization, ensuring and creating resilient cities, necessity action for working collaboratively to address the pressing issues of urbanization, such as housing, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Stakeholders believe the workshop will help develop effective strategies and solutions towards the specific needs of the region with optimism that Scoping Mission is a step towards sustainable urban development.