Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji says he has been able to improve on agriculture, electrification, employment opportunities and economic development of the state in one year of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji said this while presenting his first state of the state stewardship as Governor of the state at the Ekiti state house of Assembly complex

Governor Oyebanji noted that he came to office on the promise of shared prosperity for Ekiti people, tackling infrastructure decay and developing the economy while the one year of his administration has been devoted to fulfill electioneering promises haven hit the ground running from day-one, leaving no stone unturned with a purposeful and impactful agenda.

He said he has delivered on his mandate of enhancing the status of the state in good governance, agriculture and rural development, art and culture, education department and quality health care delivery which are the pillar of his administration