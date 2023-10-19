A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Grace Chalya Silas, has been reportedly killed by a gang suspected to be phone snatchers in Kaduna State.

TVC News gathered that she was attacked while jogging in the Barnawa area, where she was stabbed and her phone was stolen.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police, Manir Hassan, confirmed the incident on Thursday, emphasizing that the police are actively pursuing the culprits.

Both the NYSCs and residents of the state are demanding justice for this heinous act of violence.