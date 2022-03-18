Oyo police deny shooting of Corps member in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has denied an alleged report that one of its officers shot at a Corps member in Ibadan.

The police through a statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer Adewale Osifeso described the report as mischievous and a fictitious imagination of mischief agents.

The statement revealed that the corps member knocked down one of it’s officers while on a stop and search duty and tried to flee the scene, but was later apprehended.

There was an earlier report that a police officer shot at the windscreen of some corps members while returning from their Community Development Service

According to the statement, Preliminary investigations/Independent Witness Accounts revealed that a reckless driving Corps member in the company of his colleagues while returning from their Community Development Service (CDS) in a White tinted Toyota Camry with Reg No ABY 237 JR was flagged down by operatives on legitimate Stop and search duties along Black Horse Area, New Garage, Off Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road.

However, he drove directly towards the direction of the Officers, thereby knocking down, one Sgt Agbadahun Bright.

Resolute in his actions and in a view to escape, he drove off without batting an eyelid and veered off his lane towards the direction of other incoming vehicles till he ran into a Tricycle from where the Policemen caught up in him.

On sighting his returning colleagues from their various Community Development Service Groups, he immediately raised a false alarm about being shot at by the Police Officers thus inciting the now riotous corps members to completely cut off the flow of traffic by blocking the road and other adjoining routes before proceeding to attack any officer in sight.

The police said no shot was fired at the scene by any officer before or after the incident at the Corps Member or his vehicle rather the riotous corps members smashed the side mirrors of the Officer’s Kia Operational Vehicle, broke its windscreen and deflated all its tyres.

He said the riotous corps members then started beating up and stabbed the right cheek of the police officer with a sharp object. The officer was immediately rescued by swift Police reinforcement and his presently receiving medical attention.

Reacting to this, the management of the state NYSC in a press statement says confirmed that no corps member was shot by the Nigeria Police and the case is being investigated.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State has authorized an investigation into the matter to ensure that those who erred are reprimanded accordingly.