Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the rehabilitated 5.25km Gedu-Oroki-Asipa township road.

The governor declared that his administration will continue to fulfil its mandate to the people in every way, stating that part of that mandate is the ongoing massive infrastructure revolution in the state.

He maintained that his administration is embarking on the delivery of massive road infrastructure across the state to expand the economy of the state.