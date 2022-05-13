Makinde inaugurates Permanent Secretaries, IGs, Tutor-generals

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated nine Permanent Secretaries, 10 Inspectors-General of Education and 10 Tutors-General to man the 10 zonal offices of the Teaching Service Commission of the state.

The governor also inaugurated the new Surveyor-General of the state, noting that his administration will continue to encourage merit and excellence in the promotion of civil servants in the state.

Governor Makinde, who spoke during the inauguration of the new officers, held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, congratulated them, saying they were products of independent and rigorous selection processes.

The governor expressed the commitment of his administration to continue to create a clear path to career progression that centres on dedication and hard work.

He said: “One of the things our administration has been working to establish in the civil service is an order that ensures that people have a clear path to growth based on dedication and hard work.

We want people to be able to choose to work in the civil service and be assured that they can put in their best and get rewarded for it.

“Before we came in, the appointment of Permanent Secretaries used to be discretionary and you don’t know the basis. If you know somebody who knows somebody, until you get to the powers that be, you get appointed. But we said we need to have a clear path.

“By virtue of people being in position, you can exercise your discretion. Even if we want to exercise our discretion, it cannot be more than 20 per cent of the appointment. 80 per cent must be purely on merit.

“I can say to you and the entire world that among all of you who have been appointed and just sworn in, I only know two. So, I exercised my discretion only on two individuals here. For the rest, maybe in the course of working around the Secretariat or one assignment, we have had interactions.

The governor encouraged all the newly-inaugurated officials to remain committed and discharge their responsibilities diligently and with fairness to everyone.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Service of the state, Ololade Agboola, said that 648 officers on levels 16 and 17 participated in the exercise, adding that 84 were shortlisted and 28 eventually chosen.