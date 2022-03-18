EU, OXFAM, Crudan train field officers, supervisors on food security

The European Union has earmarked over N434 million to empower over 40,000 farmers in Adamawa and Kebbi States with farm inputs and financial assistance to safeguard the nation food security.

It has commenced the training of field officers and supervisors on modern methods of improving food security in seven selected local governments in Adamawa State.

The Boko Haram activities have drastically affected farming in some communities in Adamawa State.

The EU through EU-PROACT project for Northern Nigeria is now reaching out to farming communities in view of giving them necessary assistance through farming seedling and finance.

Seven local governments: Hong, Mayo-Belwa Fufore, Gombi, Numan and Song are billed to benefit from the N434 million earmarked for farmers in the state.

OXFAM is training the rural farmers as part of the Organisation’s new project in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The training is to improve financial capacities of farmers and is targeted at the field officers and supervisors

They will in turn step it down to village savings and loans Association members in various communities in the 7 replicating council areas respectively.

It is a training the local government officials in Song Local government believe eve will go a long way in boosting agricultural and development and the finances of the people.

The participants said the knowledge gained will be transmitted to the members of their communities to better their lives and work toward nation food security.

With this project, many vulnerable in the selected local governments will soon be financial independent.