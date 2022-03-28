Gunmen attack Police Station in Imo, Police deny casualty

Two Police operatives have been feared killed when gunmen bombed Obowo Police Division with explosives on Monday morning.

The gunmen also bombed the police transit camp in the area where some damages were recorded.

But the Imo Police Command said apart from the minimal damage on the transit camp and a vehicle, no life was lost during the attack.

It also said the police operative who sustained minor gun shot injury has been treated.

Other officers who sustained injuries have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for immediate medical attention.

A source said that the attack lasted for about three hours.

The source added that the gunmen used explosives to bomb the station after they ambushed and overpowered the officers.

However Deputy Police Commissioner in charge of Operation, DCP Mama Giwa, who visited the scene around 7am, commended the officers for their gallantry and advised them not to relent in their efforts in combating violent crimes in the State.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam, alleged that latest bombing was carried out by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB )/ Eastern Security Network ( ESN ).