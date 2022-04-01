Imo Police Command foils attack on Mbieri Police Station

Imo State Police Command at early hours of Friday foiled another attack on its facility at Mberi, Mbaitoli local government area.

This is contained in a Statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Michael Abattam who noted that hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network attack the Police Station but were repelled following a very stiff resistance from the police operatives attached to the division.

The hoodlums who threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station and shooting sporadically were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the police operatives, forcing them to retreat in panic and escaped in their vehicle.

According to Abattam, minimal damage was done to a parked unserviceable vehicle and some windows due to the effect of the Explosive, but no life was lost or injury sustained by the operatives and no arms/ ammunition was charted away.

Meanwhile, investigation is on going and efforts are on to arrest fleeing hoodlums