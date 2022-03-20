Imo police foil attack on Omuma station, kills four hoodlums

Operatives of the Imo state Police Command in the early hours of today, Sunday killed four hoodlums suspected of being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist group.

According to authorities, the hoodlums arrived in large numbers with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with the purpose of setting fire to the Omuma police station.

A statement by the Imo State police public relations officer, Micheal Abattam, said, the gunmen were shooting sporadically but were quickly repelled by the Command’s tactical teams and DSS operatives who arrived immediately to the scene.

Mr Abattam said the police engaged the hoodlums in a gunfight, with four of them being killed on the spot and the others fleeing into the bush after suffering a huge defeat, with a number of them suffering varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

Abattam noted that there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits including charms.

The Police public relations officer said the Bomb Unit of the command have taken custody of the Bombs for detonation.

He further stated that the Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms and ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.