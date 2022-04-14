One killed as Police foil attack on Anambra Police station

An attempt by gunmen on the Nteje Divisional Headquarters in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State was foiled in the early hours of Thursday by the Anambra State Police Command.

This was in response to a distress call from the station, which had been attacked by a lethal gang.

The operation against the attack was led by Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, at about 3am.

One of the gunmen was killed, while the rest of the group fled the area.

A statement by the Command said, “The Police Operatives decisively dealt with the assailants.

“During the gun duel, one of the gunmen was neutralised and due to the superior fire of the Police operatives, the other assailants fled the scene. The station was secured and all police operatives and arms are intact.

“The CP, while reiterating that the Command will not relent in delivering on its mandate on the protection of life and properties, commended the officers and men of the Command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to weed out all criminal elements in the State.”

