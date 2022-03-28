Imo Police foil attack on Obowo station by suspected IPOB/ESN militia

Imo state Police have foiled an attack on Obowo Division by armed suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB )/ Eastern Security Network ( ESN ) militia.

A statement released on Monday by the Imo state command, Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam stated that the suspected IPOB/ESN members came in their numbers from the rear of the division, which is an ungoverned forest, threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) that fell on the transit camp and a vehicle, shooting sporadically.

The division’s police operatives and some of the Command’s Tactical Teams reacted quickly, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, preventing them from gaining entry to the station and forcing the hoodlums to retreat. They escaped back into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

The statement added that, no lives were lost, despite minor damage to the transit camp and a vehicle. However, the police officer who received minor gunshot wounds has been treated.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation/Acting Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, DCP MAMAN B. GIWA, PSC, who visited the station for an on the spot assessment of the situation, commended the officers and men for their gallantry advised them not to relent in their efforts in combating violent crimes in the state, until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He pleaded with Imolites to continue their support and collaboration by providing credible and timely information to security agencies, particularly the police, and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.