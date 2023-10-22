Enugu state police command has neutralised hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN at Igbele village by Amachala road in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

This was made public in a statement by the police public relations officer DSP DANIEL NDUKWE in Enugu.

The state commissioner of Police CP Kanayo UZUEGBU lauds the feat of his personnel working with neighborhood watch Group to rid the state of criminal activities.

CP UZUEGBU reassured the commitment of the Command to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant criminals.

He, therefore, entreats citizens of Enugu State to continue to support the Police.

Items recovered from the criminal gang include One pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges, three expended cartridges, objects suspected to be amulets, with one black (inscribed “Special Constabulary”) and yellow-coloured beret each were recovered from the neutralized member of the outlawed group.