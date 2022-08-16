Police raid IPOB/ESN camp, kill one, recover large firearms, others

Enugu state police command has carried out a raid on the camp of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Agu-Ibeje forest within Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu State.



According to a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the raid was carried out by a tactical and intelligence-driven dusk to dawn raid on the IPOB/ESN camp between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

According to him, the operation was in pursuance of the crime fighting strategies devised by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal.

Ndukwe said that the hoodlums, on sighting the police operatives, engaged them in a gun duel, which led to the killing of one of them.

The police spokesman disclosed that several others escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the operatives.

The operation also led to the discovery and exhumation from a shallow grave in the camp, the corpse of their victim identified as Johnson Okpanachi, a Police Officer serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division.

Items reported recovered were snatched from their owners at different times within the area by the hoodlums with 20 different brands of motorcycles, one police bulletproof vest; one pair of police camouflage uniform; one pair of military camouflage uniform and a cap and military singlet.

In a related development, police operatives, on Aug. 8 at about 9:15am, recovered two AK-47 rifles with four all loaded with a total of 64 rounds of 7.62mm caliber of live ammunition (currently in the custody of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army).

“Other things recovered are one locally-made cut-to-size gun, one dane gun, one Lexus RX 330 and one RX 300 Jeeps, one Honda Pilot Jeep, 25 machetes, two axes, one dagger, four phones, a military camouflage uniform, two forest uniform trousers and fetish items suspected to be charms.

“The recovery is sequel to the police swift response to a distress call alleging that IPOB/ESN hoodlums invaded and set ablaze the house of a local vigilante at Oduma community in Aninri Local Government Area on the said date,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner commended police operatives for the successful execution of the operations without any casualty recorded by the command.

The police spokesman said that the CP also charged them to remain focused on actualising the overall goal of ridding the state of unrepentant criminal elements.

The PPRO said that the state police boss called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and support the command with credible information or intelligence it requires to combat criminals and their activities.